Oppenheimer Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $75.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Shares of UBER opened at $60.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 897 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,436 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 617,113 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 160,129 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,580 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

