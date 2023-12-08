PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.30) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of PZC stock opened at GBX 147.20 ($1.86) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £631.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,635.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. PZ Cussons has a 12-month low of GBX 124.40 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 223 ($2.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a GBX 3.73 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Myers sold 46,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total value of £67,012.66 ($84,644.01). Insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

