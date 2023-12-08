DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has GBX 360 ($4.55) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 305 ($3.85) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 260.50 ($3.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 369.10 ($4.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 284.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 292.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2%. DS Smith’s payout ratio is 5,142.86%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Richard Pike purchased 88,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £251,950.60 ($318,239.99). 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

