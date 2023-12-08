Numis Securities Reaffirms “Add” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.74) to GBX 800 ($10.10) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.79) to GBX 1,150 ($14.53) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.92) to GBX 1,200 ($15.16) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,093.29 ($13.81).
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
