Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter worth $72,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

