Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HT

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Hersha Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of HT opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $402.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.