Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $677.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $2.10. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 20.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

