ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
CNET stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
