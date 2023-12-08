Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Price Performance

Koss stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Koss has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of -0.62.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Koss

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Koss in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

