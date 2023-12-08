Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGMO. Truist Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.68.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.76.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,652,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 613,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88,444 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 61,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,083,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 774,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

