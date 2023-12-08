Morgan Stanley Downgrades Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFG. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

