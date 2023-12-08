Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $61.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.79.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $64.02 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.43.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.