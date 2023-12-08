Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

