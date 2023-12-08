CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNX. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank downgraded CNX Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNX

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $23.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 58.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 98,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.