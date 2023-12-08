The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:LGL opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
