StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Birks Group stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGI. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Birks Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Birks Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Birks Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

