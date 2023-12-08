Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 615 ($7.77) price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.58) to GBX 6,000 ($75.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($88.42) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.47) to GBX 5,300 ($66.94) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.58) to GBX 5,800 ($73.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,675 ($59.05).
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,642.14%.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ashtead Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.