Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI) Insider Buys £12,000 in Stock

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) insider Steve Medlicott acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,157.26).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance

HUI stock opened at GBX 3.75 ($0.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £14.46 million and a P/E ratio of -472.50. Hydrogen Utopia International PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 17.25 ($0.22). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.27.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

