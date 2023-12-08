Pierre-Olivier Desaulle Purchases 27,464 Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider Pierre-Olivier Desaulle bought 27,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.78) per share, with a total value of £147,481.68 ($186,284.80).

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 542 ($6.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 290.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40. The company has a market cap of £3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3,387.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 541.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 556.84. Beazley plc has a 52 week low of GBX 485.80 ($6.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 695 ($8.78).

BEZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 740 ($9.35) to GBX 760 ($9.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 800 ($10.10) to GBX 780 ($9.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 930 ($11.75) to GBX 860 ($10.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.74) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 845.14 ($10.68).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

