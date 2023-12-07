Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

MDLZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.35. 690,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,216,663. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

