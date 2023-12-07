Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,876,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,773,508. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average of $129.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

