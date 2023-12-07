Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 256 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

EOG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.01. The company had a trading volume of 391,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.05.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

