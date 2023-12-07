Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $64,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE DE traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $362.00. 336,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.73.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

