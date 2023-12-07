New England Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.4 %

TSM traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $99.24. 3,100,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,799,187. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average is $95.46. The company has a market cap of $514.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

