Eisler Capital US LLC Reduces Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Eisler Capital US LLC decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,080 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for about 0.3% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,614,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth $147,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PINS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.84. 1,698,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,328,650. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of -104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $274,985.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,299.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $53,958.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $274,985.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,299.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,410 shares of company stock worth $4,600,606. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.