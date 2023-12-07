First Foundation Advisors Has $483,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $119.82 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average of $111.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $130.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

