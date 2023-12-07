Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,868,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790,804 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $215,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,606. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $33.94. 1,639,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,328,650. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of -104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.



