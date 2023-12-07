5,000 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Bought by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 84.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,246. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $91.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.27. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.