Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stake Raised by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,841 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for about 1.2% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.73% of Dynatrace worth $110,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.6% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 31.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,856,904 shares of company stock valued at $457,742,837. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $53.95. 336,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,442. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 95.07, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

