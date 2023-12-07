American Trust Makes New $349,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $387.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.68. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.59 and a 1 year high of $442.84.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.44.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $43,844,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,357,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,511 shares of company stock worth $108,766,329. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

