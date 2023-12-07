GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells $83,010.76 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $83,010.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,488.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $258,929.91.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 616 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $45,115.84.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.14. 70,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,679. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.11. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.04. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $105.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

