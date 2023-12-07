CastleKnight Management LP Takes $368,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Equinix by 103,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 6,589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Equinix by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after acquiring an additional 177,884 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $807.39. 45,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $754.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $763.27. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $640.92 and a one year high of $824.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,007. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

