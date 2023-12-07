Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.03 and last traded at $40.01. Approximately 1,485,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,102,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2,187.9% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 100,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,686,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,398,000 after purchasing an additional 339,554 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,596,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

