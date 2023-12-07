Shay Capital LLC Invests $542,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,549 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.81. 4,796,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,845,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.98 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $60.92.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

