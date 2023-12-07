Shay Capital LLC Sells 925 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Shay Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 130,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.36. The stock had a trading volume of 461,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,592. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $161.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.