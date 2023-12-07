State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 7,160 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Eaton worth $42,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1,453.2% during the second quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 207,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after acquiring an additional 194,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,595,000 after purchasing an additional 495,948 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 95,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $1,243,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.15. 69,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,396. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The company has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.73.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

