State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 34,754 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,075 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 34,754 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of CVS Health worth $52,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 826,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

