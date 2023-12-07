State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 10,377 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $63,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% in the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $349.83. The stock had a trading volume of 49,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,694. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $387.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.