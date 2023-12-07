Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 2,578 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 436,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 81,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $5,797,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 439.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 42,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

FTNT traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.50. 570,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,054. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

