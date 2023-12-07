Shay Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,764 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,793 shares of company stock worth $2,895,054 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 570,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

