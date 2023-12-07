Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $396.27 million during the quarter.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %

HG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. 2,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,465. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, major shareholder Hamilton Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen Pauline Elizab Richards sold 11,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $176,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,694 shares of company stock worth $520,410.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HG. JMP Securities began coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

