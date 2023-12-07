Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $396.27 million during the quarter.
Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %
HG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. 2,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,465. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $16.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Insurance Group
In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, major shareholder Hamilton Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, major shareholder Hamilton Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen Pauline Elizab Richards sold 11,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $176,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,694 shares of company stock worth $520,410.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hamilton Insurance Group
About Hamilton Insurance Group
Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Insurance Group
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- The rally in Braze, Inc. gains momentum: 30% upside potential
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Is CVS stock ready for a rebound?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 cheap stocks that insiders are buying
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.