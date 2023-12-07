Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $75.51 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 39,322 shares during the period. Yum! Brands makes up about 1.8% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $75,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.65. The company had a trading volume of 207,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,990. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.40.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,638 shares of company stock worth $2,603,751 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

