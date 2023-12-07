Lbp Am Sa Purchases New Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,710.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,584.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,519.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,840.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.