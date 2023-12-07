Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,752 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 5.3% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MongoDB by 227.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,177,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $6,704,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $7,302,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $1,323,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $1,854,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,641,567.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,511 shares of company stock worth $108,766,329. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.44.

Shares of MDB opened at $389.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.73 and a 200-day moving average of $371.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.59 and a 52 week high of $442.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

