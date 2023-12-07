Lbp Am Sa Has $1.47 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 335.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,155,000 after purchasing an additional 446,446 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth $490,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,436,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 48,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $174.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $176.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,358.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,158.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

