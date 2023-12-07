Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $2,606,000. LBP AM SA purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $1,297,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,840.89.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,710.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,584.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,519.19. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

