Candlestick Capital Management LP Invests $28.13 Million in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,125,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.33% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.81. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

