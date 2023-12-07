4,100 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Price Performance
MDT traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $79.54. 765,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
