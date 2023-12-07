Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ROK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.82. 35,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,553. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.71 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,650 shares of company stock worth $451,281 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

