Cipher Capital LP Sells 3,243 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Prologis by 159.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.59. 236,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,006. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average is $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

